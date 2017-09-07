Instagram is testing direct 'Stories' sharing to Facebook

🚨 ALERT 🚨

Instagram is testing option to share your 'Story' directly to Facebook



h/t @mruiandre — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) September 6, 2017

The feature is working in Portugal, where it was apparently discovered by Lisbon user Mário Rui André. Facebook wouldn't confirm that it's testing it elsewhere, not a surprise since it's normally tight-lipped about features that may or may not become permanent. However, enthusiastic Instagram users are bound to like it, as it'll let them avoid the Facebook app without offending relatives. At the same time, Facebook would score extra content, so permanently adding the feature world-wide seems like a no-lose situation.

Zuckerberg & Co. have embedded Stories into pretty much every Facebook app, including Messenger and WhatsApp. Though perhaps less innovative than Snapchat, its wide range of apps gives it a lot more ways to introduce new features to its vast user base.