Facebook is testing pre-loaded 'Instant Videos' on Android

Facebook Instant Videos coming soon? ⚡️



h/t Devesh Logendran pic.twitter.com/rNZYkbeL2r — Matt Navarra ⭐️ (@MattNavarra) September 11, 2017

The experimental feature is likely part of Facebook's grand video plans. It's no secret that the social network has been heavily investing in video these past years. Just recently, it announced earmarking a $1 billion budget for original programming. It even launched the dedicated Watch tab where you'll be able to find all its programs.

With Instant Videos, Facebook will have a bigger chance of capturing a global audience. The feature sounds extremely useful for people living in developing nations where not everyone has data plans and where mobile internet could be slow or non-existent. By making its videos more accessible to people around the world, even those who only have access to the cheapest Android phones, Facebook has the potential to earn even more money from ads.