Belkin and Mophie offer wireless charging pads for the new iPhones

The Boost Up will arrive first, hitting stores (including Apple's) on September 15th for $60. Wait until September 20th and you can get the Wireless Charging Base for a similar price.

As you might have surmised, you don't need an iPhone to make use of these pads. Any Qi-compatible device that needs 7.5W or less of power should work, so you could plunk your Galaxy Note 8 on either of these if you want. Likewise, you don't need these pads to recharge your iPhone -- virtually any Qi pad should do. More than anything, these peripherals are about convenience for iPhone owners. You can walk out of the Apple Store with a wireless charger ready to go when you get home. Until Apple's own AirPower technology hits store shelves, you probably won't find a truly iPhone-optimized charging pad.