iOS 11 comes to your iPhone and iPad on September 19th

iOS 11 may also create animated emojis based on your facial expression, and facilitate much better multitasking prowess on iPads. One of the most major new features the new system brings is Apple's ARKit, to help developers make augmented reality content more realistic. It also adds an important security benefit: you'll be able to dial 911 and disable TouchID by pressing the power button five times in a row. This helps prevent you from being forced to unlock your phone with your fingerprint.

It seems like there are plenty of reasons to upgrade to iOS 11 once it's available, but as with most new software launches, there are bound to be bugs, so make sure you back up all your data before starting the installation.

