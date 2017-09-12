Jaguar plans a production EV racing series for 2018

It's safe to say that the eTrophy is a promotional tool. It doesn't have the manufacturer variety of GT-class racing, not to mention the sports cars and performance sedans that you tend to see in most conventional production-based races. Each race is just 30 minutes long, too, so you're not going to see epic-length battles. Still, it's a start. This not only widens the possibilities for electric motorsports, but might draw attention to the performance capabilities of road-going EVs. If you knew that many production EVs could smoke many gas-powered cars, you might be more likely to pick one up -- if just for the bragging rights.