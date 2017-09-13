Amazon's next docuseries follows the U of M football team

The docuseries will follow team members throughout the 2017 season as they balance classes with practice, and their lives in the local Ann Arbor community. Sounds like Friday Night Lights (the college years), right? Maybe. If Amazon wants a truly memorable show, however, it will aim for something in the vein of ESPN's 30 for 30 episode The U -- which chronicled the rise of the University of Miami football team in the '80s. Either way, Wolverines fans should be happy. The currently untitled show hits Amazon Prime Video in January.

Amazon scooped the rights to 10 NFL simulcasts earlier this year for a rumored $50 million, replacing Twitter in the process. It also debuted a behind-the-scenes series from NFL Films last summer.