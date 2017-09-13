Try the gorgeous RPG 'Project Octopath Traveler' tonight on Switch

There are eight playable characters in Project Octopath Traveler, each with unique abilities and backstories. For example, Olberic is a warrior who can challenge anyone to a duel, while Primrose is a dancer who uses "Allure" to convince fellow travelers to follow her anywhere.

Following the demo, Nintendo will roll out a survey to gather player feedback so developers can further fine-tune the game.

Nintendo revealed the demo date for Project Octopath Traveler during today's live stream all about new 3DS, 2DS and Switch games. See all the news from today's event -- including announcements for Switch versions of Doom and Wolfenstein II -- right here.