The Morning After: Weekend Edition

A week flooded with Apple news means that even while paying close attention you could've missed something. Whether you've already pre-ordered an iPhone 8 or you're waiting for an iPhone X you can find all the information you need right here.

This mess isn't going away.Equifax's chief security and information officers are out

The latest revelation from Equifax is the sudden "retirement" of two executives. Chief Security Officer Susan Mauldin and Chief Information Officer David Webb had their departures announced Friday, just a few days after the company explained hackers used a security hole that it could have closed with a patch a month earlier.

Are more Great Firewalls on the way?The missing trade war against China's digital protectionism

As China's digital economic power grows, the question is whether that will change, as freedom-of-expression groups and, increasingly, the tech industry have been asking. The goal: ensure that digital trade and information flows as freely in and out of China as do lightbulbs, shoes, or any of the other Chinese-made consumer goods found in stores across the US.

Interact with your apparel.Nike's 'NBA Connected' jerseys tap into the game with NFC tags

On Friday night Nike officially unveiled new NBA jerseys and included some news for the fans as well. Its replica and authentic jerseys will include NFC tags that bestow digital bonuses to wearers via the NikeConnect app. Tap the correct spot to your iOS or Android phone on game day, and you could see exclusive team-related content, or get a boost for the corresponding player in NBA 2K18.

New game? Y/NNintendo's NES Classic Edition is coming back in 2018

Nintendo says that due to demand, it plans to resurrect the tiny retro console in 2018. Shipment timings are yet to be announced, but this is big news for fans who thought they were going to miss out after the console began disappearing from store shelves. Until then, you'll have to make do with that tiny Super NES Classic Edition, which lands at the end of this month.

Good news?Chrome will make autoplay videos less annoying in 2018

Starting in January next year, the browser will no longer autoplay videos unless they're muted and don't have sound or you've shown interest in watching them.

Everything Apple.The Engadget Podcast Ep 42

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Apple held a keynote at its glass-empaneled new "spaceship" campus this week, during which it announced a boatload of stuff. Join Dana Wollman and Chris Velazco as they talk about the new iPhones (all three of them), plus the Apple TV 4K and LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 3.

