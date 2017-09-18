Google’s mobile wallet for India uses sound for money transfers

Tez currently supports several Indian banks using the government-backed Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for free mobile bank transfers. To get more businesses onboard, Google is introducing a new program for online sellers to integrate the service. Merchants that sign up for "Tez for Business" will also get their own "channels" inside the app, allowing direct access for quick payments and interactions via text. The app's launch partners include a mixture of local transportation, cinema, flights, and cable TV providers. And, Domino's for the pizza crowd. There is currently a ₹1,00,000 ($1,561) limit on daily transfers across UPI apps, and only 20 transfers are permitted per day.

Google is already working on increasing internet and smartphone penetration in India, courtesy of its Android One and Station Wi-Fi initiatives. By its own account, the country's digital payments market will grow to $500 billion by 2020. And, Google evidently wants a slice of the pie.

Although the company claims the app is made for "India first," it could be slated for other Asian countries too. As TechCrunch notes, Google has trademarked the name "Tez" in Indonesia and the Philippines.