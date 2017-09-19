View Strava workout maps in 3D thanks to Apple's ARKit

The app will pull in your Strava data and place it on a 3D map that you can then "place" in the real world via Apple's ARKit and Mapbox tech. You can then see the route you ran or biked from all angles, moving your iOS device viewer to get a better view of your workout. The app even includes a bunch of featured activities that other folks have completed in locations like the Tour de France's Alpe D'Huez cycling route and various spots in Yosemite Valley. You can also take screenshots and capture video of your AR maps to share with friends.