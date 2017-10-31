Microsoft's Surface Pro gets LTE Advanced option this December

Microsoft's business customers will be able to get their hands on the Surface Pro with LTE Advanced from December, as rumoured earlier this year. In a blog post outlining the company's vision for workplace technology, the company says the release is designed to bring even greater mobility to its Surface Pro line, supporting half of the global workforce which will be mobile by 2020. Boasting a Cat 9 modem, it's the fastest LTE-enabled laptop in its class, supporting 20 cellular bands for global connectivity. There's no specifics on battery life yet, but this year's earlier Surface release promised 13.5 hours while watching video. It's not clear how LTE support will affect that, but if Microsoft's dream of a totally-mobile workplace is anything to go by, it'll have enough juice to let you work comfortably away from the office. The Surface Pro with LTE will ship on December 1 to business customers, with a base model price tag of $1,149.