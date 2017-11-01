Amazon's AR shopping feature previews products in your home

Augmented reality shopping tends to be limited to furniture or other large objects, and that's a shame. Wouldn't you like to know how that slow cooker or speaker system looks in your house? Amazon thinks you do. It's launching an AR View feature inside its iOS shopping app that previews "thousands" of products in 3D, ranging from kitchen appliances to toys to electronics (naturally, this includes Amazon's devices). It's clearly something of a party trick, but it could come in handy if you're wondering whether or not that vase matches your decor.