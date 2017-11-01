Brazil softens ride-hailing bill after talks with Uber

Khosrowshahi flew to Brazil to negotiate with authorities amidst demonstrations for (by taxi drivers) and against (by Uber drivers) the proposed legislation. While the amended bill still needs final approval from the lower house, the new CEO was able to convince lawmakers that as it was, the legislation would make it hard for Uber's 500,000 drivers in the country to earn a living. He told local publication O Estado de S. Paulo: "In the past we were a bit aggressive, but we have to understand that it's not just about what we want and reach compromises. We are not against regulation. Regulating services like Uber is totally appropriate."

Brazil is far from the only region where Uber is having problems, though, and Khosrowshahi has to work his magic in other parts of the globe, like London. In September, the company lost its license to operate in the city. Uber already filed an appeal, and London's courts will have to decide whether to reinstate its license in the coming months.