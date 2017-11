In "The Social Medium," we'll sit down with Boo Wong of The Mill, Adam Arrigo of TheWaveVR and Dedric Reid of HelloVR -- veterans of gaming, music and VFX -- to talk about their attempts to infuse virtual reality with human interaction. On the surface, VR looks like a disconnected, isolating experience, but it has the potential to connect people in brilliant new worlds, in myriad ways. Imagine shared VR music festivals and sports games, or living, world-scale simulations populated by friends and strangers. These experiences are necessary to VR's survival, and they're exactly what our panelists are building.

Humans are social creatures, and that doesn't change when we strap on a VR headset. If developers want more folks in VR, they'll have to turn the platform into a space where people can play -- together.

