Each of your kids can have their own YouTube Kids accounts

YouTube has been steadily improving its Kids app for youngsters lately, and now Mountain View is giving it a bit of a revamp. Parents will be able to create profiles for each of their kids now, and even better, they'll be accessible regardless of the device you're using. More than that, when you're doing account setup your little one's landing page will adjust based on their age. A blog post says that the younger the kid, the profile will have less text, for example.