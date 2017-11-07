Facebook ends experiment debunking fake news with comments

Users included in the test noted that the system was simply promoting comments that included keywords like "fake" or "lie," regardless of what the comment was saying. It wasn't picky about the source stories, either, so you'd see these incredulous statements highlighted on trustworthy articles. How are you supposed to trust Facebook's judgment if it isn't scrutinizing the content of the stories themselves?

This isn't the end of the experiments. The spokesperson said the company will "keep working to find new ways" to fight misinformation online. Facebook knows there's a lot of work left to do, in other words -- it'll take a while before it can reliably discredit the right stories.