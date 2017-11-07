The Morning After: Tuesday, November 7th 2017

119 options.

Introducing Engadget's 2017 holiday gift guide

Hopefully, something for everyone.

The technology has become the company's unexpected weapon against bots.

For Nike, augmented reality is the perfect way to sell hyped sneakers

Buying limited-edition shoes is complicated and not as fun as it should be. The rise of violence in sneaker culture (people have been murdered for a pair of Air Jordans) led companies like Nike to launch hyped products almost exclusively on digital channels. But selling sneakers on a website or doing raffles on Twitter came with challenges of its own. Resellers started using bots, automated computer scripts, to buy or reserve pairs faster than a human could. But Nike may have a secret weapon against auto-buying tools, and the only way sneakerheads could buy the company's latest limited edition pair was through a new AR feature.

Talk about attention to detail.

'Assassin's Creed' predicted the new pyramid chamber discovery

Just days ago, scientists found a previously undiscovered chamber inside the Great Pyramid of Giza. As it turns out, the makers of Assassin's Creed: Origins had the jump on them. The space itself is already built into the game, which came out almost a week prior to the findings getting published.

From storage space to that notch.

Samsung trolls every generation of the iPhone in one video

The iPhone X marks ten years of the iPhone. Samsung has its own sassy tribute.

Mighty will also update your playlists while you sleep.

The iPod Shuffle for Spotify can actually shuffle your songs now

Mighty is basically an iPod Shuffle for offline Spotify playback, but it didn't actually shuffle.. Well, not anymore. Thanks to a software update for the compact device, Mighty can now randomize songs in a playlist rather than having to go through them in order. Next on our Mighty want list: adding music sources outside of Spotify.

But wait, there's more...