Future Android update will show how apps are draining your battery

According to a report at Android Police, users of the 8.1 developer preview now see a banner at the top of the regular Battery screen that calls out any egregious examples of battery draining apps. In two examples cited by the site, 8.1 users saw a little red symbol next to Tile, which requests location data frequently, and Fenix, a Twitter client that can keep your phone awake.

The new feature is a nice step forward for managing your battery, and we're hoping it makes it into the final 8.1 release. It could be a good way to focus in on the apps that make the most demands on the already short-term battery life of most modern smartphones.