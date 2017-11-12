Daimler and HPE want to power green data centers with hydrogen

Work is starting on prototypes this year, though it's safe to say that it will take a while before you see this in the field. HPE is working with its partners to tie fuel cells into its existing IT systems. This could go a long way toward completely green data centers when it is ready, though. And importantly, it gives fuel cells a viable future even if the automotive industry moves entirely to electric cars. It may not find many mainstream uses on the road, but it could make sure your favorite social network is running even if the server faces a total blackout.