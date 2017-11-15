LinkedIn's Career Advice is ready to find you a mentor

To start, you'll just enter information on the type of person you're looking for career advice from, then swipe your way through potential advisors (or advisees), like Tinder for business help. The company says the new feature is mostly for "lightweight mentorship opportunities," with advice on your own career path, best practices on a specific project you're working on or even switching to a new industry. LinkedIn also says that its looking at ways to help mentors find mentees in certain communities, "like people facing unique barriers to economic opportunity." Like a dating app, though, LinkedIn is simply providing the connections; the rest is up to you. Still, with a claimed 530 million people on LinkedIn, the chances are good that you'll find something (or someone) worthwhile.