Head to Verizon stores to protest the FCC's anti-net neutrality plans

The FCC is expected to vote on the new non-neutrality rules December 14th, which is why this particular protest, a collaboration between Demand Progress, Fight for the Future and the Freepress Action Fund, is taking place the week before. "By protesting at Verizon stores," Demand Progress said in its blog post, "we're shining light on the corruption and demanding that our local do something about it. Only Congress has the power to stop Verizon's puppet FCC, so at the protests we'll be calling and tweeting at legislators, and in cities where it's possible we'll march from Verizon stores to lawmakers offices."

While preventing ISPs from charging extra fees based on your data usage is an admirable goal, it's hard to see the FCC's plan failing in the current political climate. If you're looking to stand up for it, however, you can see a map with a list of Verizon store locations at the protest website.