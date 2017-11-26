Time's struggle to adapt to digital brings it close to a sale

The insiders believe a deal could be announced sometime this week if it goes forward. Meredith has already tried to buy Time twice, first in 2013 and again earlier in 2017.

While an acquisition would keep one of the US' best-known magazine publishers afloat (it's responsible for Fortune and Sports Illustrated in addition to its namesake mag), there are worries about what this would mean in a country where media consolidation is becoming an increasing concern. An affiliate of the Koch brothers is reportedly backing Meredith's bid, raising concerns that Time may lose its editorial voice if the conservative billionaire duo asks the publisher to mirror its political agenda. You may get more streaming video and VR productions, but at the expense of a diversity of opinions.