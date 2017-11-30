Merlin and Dubset strike a deal to help indie artists monetize DJ mixes

Dubset's MixBANK platform helps identify sampled music within DJ remixes, which can have hundreds of samples per set. It also helps DJs clear the rights to samples without having to contact every artist. The company claims that it already connects 14,000 labels and publishers to help manage rights. According to Billboard, the deal with Merlin grows the number of tracks managed by MixBANK to more than 38 million across almost 40,000 indie and major record labels. Merlin represents more than 20,000 indie labels, including Sub Pop, Mad Decent and Warp, making this new deal a positive step in helping artists working for these groups.