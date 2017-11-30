Microsoft Edge for iPhone and Android is out of beta

This will come as welcome news to users of Microsoft Edge's browser. The mobile browser will sync with the desktop version, allowing a seamless handoff via the "Continue on PC" feature. The browser will also sync bookmarks, passwords and reading lists, but not current tabs (though that functionality is forthcoming, according to The Verge.) The current iOS version of the Edge browser supports iPhones only, not iPads.

If you aren't enmeshed in the Microsoft ecosystem, this announcement probably won't mean much to you. But if you're a Windows 10 user and Microsoft Edge is your browser of choice, then your life just got a little bit easier.