Indie hit 'What Remains of Edith Finch' gets limited physical release

Limited-run physical indie game releases may be an endangered species thanks to the ESRB and console makers, but that's not stopping at least one hit title from getting the hard copy treatment. The team at iam8bit has started pre-orders for both a limited disc version of Giant Sparrow's What Remains of Edith Finch for PS4 and a vinyl edition of Fargo composer Jeff Russo's accompanying soundtrack. The game ships in late December for $30, and it includes reversible cover art in addition to a region-free copy of the title itself.
The vinyl won't ship until the second quarter (i.e. spring) of 2018 for $28, but it too gets the artistic treatment. The sleeve art comes from Giant Sparrow's own Holly Rothrock, while the disc comes in an eye-catching "brown smoke."
As with other tangible indie game releases, this is as much about having a souvenir and showing your support as it is receiving something you can actually play. With that said, it's easy to see why you might want to hand over some cash with Edith Finch: it's a memorable, mysterious title that tackles death in a positive way.