Indie hit 'What Remains of Edith Finch' gets limited physical release

The vinyl won't ship until the second quarter (i.e. spring) of 2018 for $28, but it too gets the artistic treatment. The sleeve art comes from Giant Sparrow's own Holly Rothrock, while the disc comes in an eye-catching "brown smoke."

As with other tangible indie game releases, this is as much about having a souvenir and showing your support as it is receiving something you can actually play. With that said, it's easy to see why you might want to hand over some cash with Edith Finch: it's a memorable, mysterious title that tackles death in a positive way.