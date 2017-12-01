Disney sues Redbox for reselling DVD download codes

Disney filed an injunction in California district court claiming that the sales violate its copyrights and fine print that codes aren't for sale or transfer. The Star Wars owner wants Redbox to stop those sales and is hoping for up to $150,000 per copyright infringement. That's in addition to asking for the profits from each code sale.

Redbox doesn't think it has much to worry about, telling WSJ that it's "very confident in our pro-consumer position." That's all well and good, but Sean Parker and Sean Fanning didn't really have a lot of luck with a similar attitude in the early 2000s, and Napster wasn't even selling anything at the time.