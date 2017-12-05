Netgear recalls Arlo outdoor camera power adapters over fire risks

If you bought one of Netgear's Arlo outdoor cameras and then snapped up an extra power adapter just in case, you may want to sit up and take notice. Neetgear and the Consumer Product Safety Commission are recalling Arlo's aftermarket power adapter after receiving seven reports of the cord overheating and melting, in one case leading to a fire. Only 7,700 affected adapters were sold in North America between June and October, but that still presents a sizeable risk.