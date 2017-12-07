Quincy Jones has a streaming service for jazz documentaries

Jones is hand-picking the first round of videos, and from there a different curator will play tastemaker each subsequent month, according to the New York Times. Each video is accompanied by an essay from either a journalist or a jazz expert. Jones seems optimistic that the service will at once help preserve and present jazz in a way that's particularly suited for modern audiences. "I know I won't convert the world to jazz," he said. "If I serve high quality programs in HD, with good curation and have a good, close relationship with my audience, I'll be fine."

That confidence doesn't seem misplaced. Earlier this year the service almost doubled its €75,000 ($88,447) Kickstarter goal. Qwest TV goes live December 15th.