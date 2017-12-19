UPS is Tesla’s latest electric semi-truck customer

UPS said that the all-electric semi-trucks will help them reach a number of their energy goals. The company is working to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 12 percent within the next seven years and by 2020 it wants 25 percent of its newly purchased vehicles to be advanced technology or run on alternative fuel. UPS already has over 8,500 alternative fuel or advanced technology vehicles in its fleet including all-electric, hybrid, ethanol, compressed natural gas, hydraulic hybrid, liquefied natural gas, propane and renewable natural gas vehicles. In total, the company has around 108,000 package cars, vans, tractors and motorcycles on the road. Therefore, moving more towards electric vehicles stands to have a major environmental impact.

Tesla plans to begin producing its trucks by 2019.