Spotify made it easier to install its app on Linux

"In launching their own snap, Spotify has ensured that their users in the Linux ecosystem are now able to enjoy the latest version of their leading music streaming application as soon as it's released regardless of which distribution they are using," said Canonical's Jamie Bennett. "We're glad to welcome Spotify to the snaps ecosystem and look forward to unveiling more leading snaps in 2018."

Snaps are basic installers for Linux software that can be used across various distributions of the open-source operating system software, including Linux Mint, Manjaro, Debian, OpenSUSE, Solus and Ubuntu. Snaps can be updated (or rolled back) on the fly by the issuing developer, too, which means you'll always have the latest, most stable version of Spotify on your Linux machine without having to manually update yourself. It's a smaller set of users than, say people who use macOS or Windows, for sure, but having Spotify release this snap for them is likely one more way to please and maintain a loyal customer base.