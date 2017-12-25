A robot arm is Prague's latest star DJ

The arm isn't an open-to-close DJ. Ever since it started 3 weeks ago, it's been on an hourly rotation with its programmer.

At least some clubbers seem to like the arm. However, Reuters points out the not-so-shocking objections from some on the dance floor: the robot can't get a feel for what the crowd wants to hear, tell you to put your hands in the air or otherwise react like a flesh-and-blood jockey. We'd add that it's not going to be very creative and isn't about to cut up tracks like some of the most experienced DJs. For now, at least, your favorite laptop guru or turntablist will remain gainfully employed.