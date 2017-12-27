Lenovo's standalone Daydream VR headset pops up at the FCC

Just when you'll see it is the tricky part. It would be logical for Lenovo to introduce the Mirage Solo at CES in January, but whether or not it ships anywhere near the show is another matter. Remember how Lenovo unveiled its Windows Mixed Reality headset at CES this year, but didn't ship it until October? You won't necessarily wait that long, but you certainly shouldn't expect to cure the winter blahs with a dedicated Daydream headset.