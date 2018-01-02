Apple will replace your iPhone battery even if it passes tests

Apple now has $29 iPhone battery replacements available as an apology for its approach to handset slowdowns. But do you need to wait until your iPhone actually slows down before paying for a fresh power pack? Apparently not. MacRumors has confirmed an iGeneration report that Apple will replace the batteries on iPhone 6 or newer models whether or not they pass the usual diagnostic test (which recommends a replacement if the battery falls below 80 percent of its original capacity). In other words, you can go ahead if your phone just isn't lasting as long as it used to.
Some iPhone owners who jumped on the replacement program during its initial weekend had been denied fresh batteries, since their power packs were otherwise healthy. They shouldn't have a problem throughout the rest of the discount period, which ends in December.
The no-strings-attached gesture is clearly part of Apple's mea culpa: you can get a fresh power pack if you're even slightly worried. At the same time, it's also helpful if you know you tend to thrash batteries, or if you just want to wring out as much use as possible before you consider an upgrade.