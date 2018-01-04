Nintendo's Switch is the fastest-selling US console ever

"Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond," said Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime.

As you'd expect, it was strong demand for Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that pushed demand for the console. Nintendo notes that quite a few new titles are coming this year like Yoshi, along with titles from Ubisoft, EA, Capcom, SEGA and others.

Worldwide, Nintendo sold over ten million Switch consoles since December 12th. The company predicted that it would sell 14 million units in a year, and seems on track to easily beat that goal. If it does, it will sell more Switches in a year than it did Wii U devices over the entire life of the product.