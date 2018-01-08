HP's Spectre x360 15 gets the usual upgrades and a fingerprint reader

You'd be hard pressed to see a big difference between HP's last Spectre x360 15, and the new version of the convertible it's debuting at CES. Aside from the slightly edgier styling this year, with sharp corners and lines replacing friendlier rounded ones, they look pretty similar. Just like its smaller sibling, the new Spectre x360 15 is mostly an incremental upgrade, with faster hardware meant to make it a better MacBook Pro competitor. That's unfortunate if you were hoping for something truly new, but it's still a solid machine on paper for content creators.
The big update this time around: 8th generation quad-core Intel Core processors, as well as your choice of Radeon RX Vega M or NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics. The GPU options are a bit disappointing if you were hoping to see more powerful components, like NVIDIA's 10-series lineup, but they're still a step beyond the GeForce 940MX from the last Spectre. HP has also added a fingerprint reader along the right side of the machine, as well as a full sized number pad on the keyboard. The 4K 15.6-inch monitor is intriguing, but that's something last year's model also offered. And of course, being a 2-in-1, you can flip its screen all the way around to use as a tablet.
You can configure the Spectre x360 15 with up to two Thunderbolt ports, and you can also choose from the black and copper accent HP has been leaning on for a while, or black and silver. The company claims it'll also get 13.5 hours of battery life, and it can reach a 50 percent charge in just 30 minutes (while it's shut down).
While it's not exactly revolutionary, the Spectre x360 looks like a compelling option for anyone considering a stylish Windows workhorse. It'll start at $1,370 when it lands on March 18th.
