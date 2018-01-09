Huawei's Mate 10 Pro and its Porsche Design variant are coming to the US

Huawei's deal to sell its Mate 10 Pro through a US carrier has fallen apart, but you'll still be able to get one around these parts. The company confirmed today that it will sell the Mate 10 Pro for $799 unlocked through Best Buy, Amazon, Microsoft, Newegg and B&H starting on February 18th. If you're really itching to nab one of Huawei's flagships, you'll be able to pre-order one on February 4th.
If the regular Mate 10 Pro is a little too pedestrian, however, there's always the new Porsche Design Mate 10 Pro. Huawei says it renewed its collaboration with the Porsche people because consumers demanded it, and unlike last year's Porsched-up Mate 9, this all-black model is clad entirely in glass. We're not completely sold on the new materials, though: it's incredibly reflective, and it doesn't feel as premium as you'd expect considering the phone will cost $1,225 when it launches alongside the regular Mate 10 Pro. At least the $400+ premium gets you some extra storage — the Porsche Design model packs 256GB of space, up from the 128GB available in the normal version.
Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.