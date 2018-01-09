Huawei's Mate 10 Pro and its Porsche Design variant are coming to the US



If the regular Mate 10 Pro is a little too pedestrian, however, there's always the new Porsche Design Mate 10 Pro. Huawei says it renewed its collaboration with the Porsche people because consumers demanded it, and unlike last year's Porsched-up Mate 9, this all-black model is clad entirely in glass. We're not completely sold on the new materials, though: it's incredibly reflective, and it doesn't feel as premium as you'd expect considering the phone will cost $1,225 when it launches alongside the regular Mate 10 Pro. At least the $400+ premium gets you some extra storage — the Porsche Design model packs 256GB of space, up from the 128GB available in the normal version.

