Hulu renews ‘Runaways’ and ‘Future Man’ for a second season

Runaways adapts Marvel's comic of the same name about a group of misfit kids fleeing their parents, who they discover are more than they seem. While not really superhero fare, the diverse cast and teen dramatics distinguish the show from others based on graphic works. Future Man, on the other hand, is a part-time satirical adventure with sophomoric humor thanks to creators Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg (Sausage Party, Superbad). The show follows a janitor whose video game victory gets him chosen by time-traveling warriors to save the future -- a Last Starfighter reference that begets many more sendups of 80s nerd culture.

For once people on the internet are getting what they asked for. #FutureMan Season 2, coming to @Hulu in 2018. pic.twitter.com/QdqCY6PZzt — Future Man (@futuremanonhulu) January 8, 2018