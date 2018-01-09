Netflix hit 'BoJack Horseman' may be coming to TV

When BoJack arrived in 2014, Netflix wasn't as interested in securing completely exclusive deals as it is now. And show producer Tornante is clearly taking advantage of that -- it kept the off-network rights for domestic syndication, so it's free to offer the show to TV networks.

This definitely won't become a habit for Netflix when many of its newer shows are genuinely exclusive. And of course, it's doubtful that some of its riskier shows would reach American TV. Still, this could be a good test for Netflix: it'll show whether or not conventional networks have an interest in its leftovers, and whether or not those shows can attract enough viewership to justify more syndication deals.