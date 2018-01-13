Bitcoin was briefly legal tender at KFC Canada

The Bitcoin Bucket, which includes 10 tenders, waffle fries, a side, some gravy and a pair of dips, costs however much of the cryptocurrency you can get for $20 Canadian. As the joke goes, that's equivalent to 0.001167 bitcoin at the time I type this, but that could swing wildly by the time this post is published -- and again by the time you read it. Given bitcoin's meteoric rise, however, buying chicken with that fraction of currency now could mean forfeiting value if the cryptocurrency's value skyrockets higher.

The point might be moot since the Bitcoin Bucket is sold out on KFC's website with no indication it will go on sale later, so don't go mortgaging your house to scoop up more of the cryptocurrency just yet.