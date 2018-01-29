Show More Results

Netflix renews ‘Fuller House’ for fourth season

No release date yet.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
Netflix may be have ushered in the era of streaming, but it is not a completely benevolent savior. Though Netflix does giveth, it also cancels away the underperforming. So the throwback sequel series Fuller House must be doing something right, because the streaming company just renewed it for a fourth season.

Viewers can look forward to the whole adult gang (Danny, Joey, Jesse and Rebecca) moving back to San Francisco to be there for Kimmy's pregnancy. (Spoilers?) No word yet on when the fourth season will be added, so stay tuned.

