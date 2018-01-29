Rimac gives a shadowy tease of its next electric hypercar

Why play by the rules, when you can change the game.

The Next Generation #Rimac #Hypercar is coming soon, stay tuned at https://t.co/buMyTKodhd pic.twitter.com/JeHf0A1s8A — Rimac Automobili (@AutomobiliRimac) January 24, 2018

The tease shows a lower, curvier profile and bigger windshield than the one on the beefy, $980,000 Concept 1, famously crashed by Grand Tour host Richard Hammond. Rather than being upset, Rimac CEO Mate Rimac was impressed by the car's toughness after it rolled numerous times and came to rest inverted, with Hammond pulled to safety just before it went up in flames.

Rimac only made eight Concept 1 cars and there are now seven left. The company has kept itself busy in the meantime building EV parts for other automakers -- it's supplying Aston Martin with the battery pack for its own hypercar, for instance.

In its teaser, the company said "why play by the rules, when you can change the game." Unlike in 2012, however, Rimac has a bigger hill to climb to impress potential buyers. A garden variety Tesla Model S in "ludicrous mode" can get from 0 to 60 mph faster than the Concept 1 (2.3 versus 2.5 seconds). Elon Musk has also promised that the next-gen Tesla Roadster will do 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds, hit 250 mph and have a 620 mile range.