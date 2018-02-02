'Far Cry 5' season pass takes you to Mars and Vietnam

More than that, Ubisoft recently announced an add-on scenario for Rainbow Six: Siege where you're battling zombies and aliens in New Mexico. Ghost Recon: Wildlands also entered the jungle with a Predator-themed expansion late last year. So yeah, the season pass' deviations from Far Cry 5's main story aren't entirely unprecedented.

More than just expansion episodes, though, season pass purchasers will also gain access to Far Cry 3 Classic Edition, which sounds like a gussied up version of the third game in the series. That'll go on sale separately for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this year, but PC players and console folks who buy the season pass (or the game's "gold" edition) will get it four weeks ahead of everyone else.

What's missing is pricing for the season pass. The standard game is $60, while the gold edition is $90. The extra $30 includes the base game, season pass and some cosmetic items. We've reached out to Ubisoft for additional information and will update this post should it arrive. Far Cry 5 will be released on March 27th.