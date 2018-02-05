What's on TV: Winter Olympics, 'Shadow of the Colossus'

Now that football is done, it's time for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics to take center stage. NBC will make all the programming available for live viewing this year, which should be easy since so much of it will occur during prime time viewing hours. Check out the streaming schedule to find out when your favorite events will be on. For gamers, the big release this week is a throwback as Shadow of the Colossus debuts in rebuilt form on the PS4. On streaming, Netflix caught us all by surprise with The Cloverfield Paradox, but this weekend we'll check out the scheduled season finale of Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- A Bad Moms Christmas
- Homeland (S6)
- Only the Brave
- 10 Cloverfield Lane / Cloverfield
- The Sandlot (25th Anniversary Edition)
- LBJ
- Suburbicon
- Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
- Blackhole: Complete Edition (PS4, Switch)
- Marooners (PS4, Xbox One)
- Dandara (Switch, Xbox One, PS4)
- Bleed 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
- Mercenaries Saga Chronicles (Switch)
- Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition (Xbox One, PS4)
- Little Triangle (Xbox One, PC)
- Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition (Xbox One)
- ACA NeoGeo 2020 Super Baseball
- Pinstripe (Xbox One)
- Dragon Quest Builders (Switch)
- Aegis Defenders (PS4)
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords (Xbox One)
Monday
- Kevin Can Wait, CBS, 8 PM
- Lucifer, Fox, 8 PM
- Supergirl (winter finale), CW, 8 PM
- The Wall (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
- WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
- Man With A Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Better Late Than Never (season finale), NBC, 9 PM
- The Alienist, TNT, 9 PM
- The Resident, Fox, 9 PM
- Superior Donuts, CBS, 9 PM
- 9jkl (season finale), CBS, 9:30 PM
- The Best of U.S.: 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 10 PM
- The Good Doctor, ABC, 10 PM
- Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal, Lifetime, 10 PM
- Scorpion, CBS, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Tuesday
- Fred Armisen: Standup for Drummers, Netflix, 3 AM
- Ellen's Game of Games (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8 PM
- The Flash, CW, 8 PM
- The Fosters, Freeform, 8 PM
- Lethal Weapon, Fox, 8 PM
- NCIS, CBS, 8 PM
- The Middle, ABC, 8 PM
- Fresh Off the Boat, ABC, 8:30 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Black Lightning, CW, 9 PM
- Inside the NFL (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM
- Inside West Coast Customs, Velocity, 9 PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 9 PM
- LA to Vegas, Fox, 9 PM
- The Mick, Fox, 9:30 PM
- Baskets, FX, 10 PM
- Chicago Med, NBC, 10 PM
- Drunk History, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Bellevue, WGN, 10 PM
- The Quad, BET, 10 PM
- Undercover High, A&E, 10 PM
- Hate Thy Neighbor, Viceland, 10 PM
- The Detour, TBS, 10:30 PM
- Another Period, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Wednesday
- The Path, Hulu, 3 AM
- Queer Eye (S6), Netflix, 3 AM
- Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, CBS, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- The X-Files, Fox, 8 PM
- The Librarians (season finale), TNT, 8 PM
- Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
- Alone Together, Freeform, 8:30 PM
- Dynasty, CW, 9 PM
- 9-1-1, Fox, 9 PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 9 PM
- The Amazing Race, CBS, 9 PM
- Channel Zero (season premiere), Syfy, 10 PM
- Angela Rye's State of the Union, BET, 10 PM
- American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace, 10 PM
- Slutever, Viceland, 10 PM
- Corporate, Comedy Central, 10 PM
- Knightfall, History, 10 PM
- Match Game, ABC, 10 PM
- Criminal Minds, CBS, 10 PM
- Waco, Paramount, 10 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (season premiere), TBS, 10:30 PM
- Trixie & Katya Show, Viceland, 10:30 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
Thursday
- In The Cloud, Crackle, 3 AM
- The Four (season finale), Fox, 8 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
- Grey's Anatomy, ABC, 8 PM
- Beyond, Freeform, 8 PM
- Supernatural, CW, 8 PM
- Scandal, ABC, 9 PM
- Arrow, CW, 9 PM
- Van Helsing, Syfy, 9 PM
- Black Card Revoked, BET, 10 PM
- Lip Sync Battle, Paramount, 10 PM
- Portlandia, IFC, 10 PM
- Thursday Night Darts, BBC America, 10 PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11 PM
- The Rundown with Robin Thede, BET, 11 PM
Friday
- The Grand Tour, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Breathe, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Grand Prix Driver (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
- Fate/Apocrypha, Netflix, 3 AM
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: George Clooney, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Trader, Netflix, 3 AM
- When We First Met, Netflix, 3 AM
- Seeing Allred, Netflix, 3 AM
- The Ritual, Netflix, 3 AM
- Fly Guys, Facebook, 12 PM
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, CW, 8 PM
- Child Support (season finale), ABC, 8 PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 9 PM
- The Trade, Showtime, 9 PM
- Eddie Griffin: Undeniable, Showtime, 10 PM
- Strike Back, Cinemax, 10 PM
- High Maintenance, HBO, 11 PM
- 2 Dope Queens: Sarah Jessica Parker, HBO, 11:30 PM
Saturday
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 8 PM
- Planet Earth: Blue Planet II, BBC America, 9 PM
- Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars, Showtime, 9 PM
- Falling Water, USA, 10 PM
Sunday
- 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC, 7 PM
- Big Brother, CBS, 8 PM
- Our Cartoon President (series premiere), Showtime, 8 PM
- Star Trek: Discovery (season finale), CBS All Access, 8:30 PM
- Counterpart, Starz, 8 PM
- Here and Now (series premiere) , HBO, 9 PM
- Homeland (Season premiere), Showtime, 9 PM
- The Radical Story of Patty Hearst, CNN, 9 PM
- Victoria, PBS, 9 PM
- After Trek (season finale), CBS All Access, 9:30 PM
- The BET Social Awards, BET, 10 PM
- The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
- Divorce, HBO, 10 PM
- Crashing, HBO, 10:30 PM
[All times listed are in ET]