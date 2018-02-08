Hulu adds 60fps support for select live TV channels

Just a few days after Hulu added a new way for sports fans to customize their Olympic coverage, the company is back with another bit of news for sports fans. Subscribers to Hulu's live TV service will be able to watch their favorite games at 60 frames per second (fps) on select channels. The higher frame rate, common on video game platforms, will help you follow the quick action in broadcasts like March Madness and the Winter Olympics. "This was one of the most-requested features by our viewers," the company wrote in a Reddit announcement.
The first phase of the rollout happens now, with CNN, CNN International, HLN, TNT, TBS, TCM, TruTV, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Showtime channels, half of Hulu's Fox affiliated and all NBC affiliates. You'll be able to catch the 60fps action on iPhone and iPad, Apple TV, Xbox One, Fire TV, Samsung Tizen TV and Nintendo Switch. While this is good news for sports fans, Hulu isn't the first live TV service to bump up the frame rate. As noted by TechCrunch, many streaming competitors already support 60fps streams, including Sling TV (for ESPN channels), DirecTV and YouTube TV.