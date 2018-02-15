Apple renews 'Carpool Karaoke’ for second season

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is only available via an Apple Music subscription ($9.99 a month) and puts teams of celebrities in cars to sing along to their favorite hits. The first season paired up Alicia Keys and Chrissy Teigen's husband John Legend, Shaquille O'Neal and John Cena, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith and even James Corden (whose show the segment appeared on) appeared in two episodes: One with Will Smith, the other with Lebron James.

No word on who will be guest starring next season or when it will be available via the music subscription service. But, we're really hoping for a Run the Jewels episode where they sing Queen songs.