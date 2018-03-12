The UK is getting a MoviePass clone

The service seems to work similarly to that of MoviePass. Once you register for cPass and pay the fee, you receive a card in the mail. Then, you simply choose the movie, theater and time you want to see, and "Check in" on the cPass app. When you arrive at the theater, just swipe your card at the box office and enjoy your movie.

The problem is that no major UK-based theater chains had actually ever heard of cPass, according to Deadline. Odeon, Vue, Cineworld and Curzon are all listed as chains that cPass works with, but there is no agreement in place between them. According to cPass's FAQ, the company doesn't have partnerships with these cinemas, which already offer their own unlimited movie subscriptions. However, the founders told Deadline that cPass can operate "at any venue that accepts credit and debit cards."

The big question for any of these unlimited movie ticket deals is how to monetize it. After all, MoviePass loses money on every subscriber. It's becoming increasingly clear, though, that the real source of revenue is the subscribers themselves -- the data that each user provides, and the way that these users can be advertised to as a result of that. It remains to be seen what will happen with cPass, and whether it will actually launch as a fully fledged service.