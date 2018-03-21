The New York Times brings Bowie exhibit to your phone with AR

You can access the new Bowie feature via The New York Times app, projecting life-size versions of the rock star's iconic costumes into your own space. As with other AR experiences, you can explore the outfits as if they were really there, walking around to see the back, for example, or getting up close to see details you might miss in a photo. The pieces were scanned at the Brooklyn Museum just before the "David Bowie is" exhibition opened.