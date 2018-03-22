Samsung's new Exynos chip boosts photo-taking in mid-tier phones

Samsung's latest application processor (AP) is set to significantly improve photo-taking in mid-tier phones. The Eyxnos 7 9610 has boosted deep learning image properties, so it'll recognize faces in pictures even if they're not facing the camera, or if they're obstructed by hair or hats.
The AP also improves single camera out-focusing and augmented low-light images, and supports slow motion filming in 4K at 480 frames per second. Plus, it'll process images 1.6 times faster than its predecessor, the Exynos 7 7885.
On to performance, and its octo-core processor boasts four Cortex-A73 cores running at 2.3 gigahertz (GHz), and four 1.6GHz Cortex-A53 cores to load apps quickly and run multiple tasks simultaneously. The GPU is a second-generation Bifrost-based ARM Mali-G72, so expect more realistic and immersive graphics.
Finally, its embedded all-network LTE modem supports 600 megabits per second (Mbps) downlink and 150Mbps uplink, alongside a bunch of wireless features such as longer range Bluetooth 5.0 and a four-mode global navigation system.
In short, it packs a powerful punch for a mid-tier phone AP, although products like Exynos 7 are largely aimed at the Chinese market. The company says it expects to start mass producing the AP in the second half of this year.