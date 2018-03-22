Samsung's new Exynos chip boosts photo-taking in mid-tier phones

The AP also improves single camera out-focusing and augmented low-light images, and supports slow motion filming in 4K at 480 frames per second. Plus, it'll process images 1.6 times faster than its predecessor, the Exynos 7 7885.

On to performance, and its octo-core processor boasts four Cortex-A73 cores running at 2.3 gigahertz (GHz), and four 1.6GHz Cortex-A53 cores to load apps quickly and run multiple tasks simultaneously. The GPU is a second-generation Bifrost-based ARM Mali-G72, so expect more realistic and immersive graphics.

Finally, its embedded all-network LTE modem supports 600 megabits per second (Mbps) downlink and 150Mbps uplink, alongside a bunch of wireless features such as longer range Bluetooth 5.0 and a four-mode global navigation system.

In short, it packs a powerful punch for a mid-tier phone AP, although products like Exynos 7 are largely aimed at the Chinese market. The company says it expects to start mass producing the AP in the second half of this year.