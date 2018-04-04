Mark Zuckerberg: We didn’t do enough to keep users safe

In light of the announcement that Facebook has rewritten its data policy to make it easier for users to understand, and that Cambridge Analytica may have had up to 87 million users' data, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg hosted a call with the media to discuss the company's efforts to better protect people's information. Zuckerberg began by sending his condolences to everyone at YouTube after Tuesday's shooting, where multiple people were injured at its headquarters in San Bruno, California. He then went on to say that Facebook didn't do enough to prevent abuse of its platform, from the spread of fake news to the lack of protection of user data.

