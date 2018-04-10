Senators urge Zuckerberg to avoid 'nightmare' for Facebook users

As expected, Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was in Capitol Hill today to testify before the Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees. It is the first of two congressional hearings Zuckerberg is scheduled for this week, with the other taking place tomorrow at 10AM ET in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Senator John Thune (R-South Dakota) opened the hearing by saying that tech companies need to do more to protect user data and to prevent harmful conduct on their platforms. "You have an obligation that your [American] dream doesn't become a nightmare for Facebook users," he said to Zuckerberg, referencing the company's recent mishaps, including the Cambridge Analytica (CA) scandal.

Senator Feinstein (D-California), ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, then made mention of Facebook's lack of transparency after it took over two years to disclose the "breach of trust" from political research firm CA. Zuckerberg began his testimony by reading his prepared statement, which Congress released yesterday, and said that he takes personal responsibility for Facebook's failure to protect users. Not just from keeping their private data safe, but also fake news, foreign interference in elections, hate speech and other types of digital abuse.

"We didn't take a broad enough view," Zuckerberg said. "It was my mistake and I'm sorry. I'm responsible for what happens here." He went on to say that while it will take "some time" to fix all of these issues, he's "committed to doing this right."

After Zuckerberg's opening statement, senators asked him a wide range of questions about how Facebook operates, including how the it targets users with personalized ads.

Developing...